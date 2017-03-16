CHUCK PROPHET & THE MISSION EXPRESS

Sportsmen’s Tavern Wed Mar 22nd 7pm $15

Chuck Prophet describes his new album “Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins” as “California Noir.” They include songs about Fuller, the death of David Bowie, and the killing of a San Francisco security guard named Alex Nieto that drew international headlines as “Death By Gentrification.” He’s backed by the Mission Express, a band featuring his wife Stephanie Finch (vocals, keyboards, guitar), Kevin White (bass), Vicente Rodriquez (drums, vocals) and James DePrato (guitar).Chuck’s new album features 13 original works exploring doomed love, loneliness and fast paced violence via a unique songwriting craft. Lead single “Bad Year For Rock and Roll” is a timely homage to rock greats lost in 2016.