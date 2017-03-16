SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY DUKES

Seneca Casino Fri Mar 17th 8pm Tickets start at $50

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes are a Jersey Shore musical group led by lead singer Southside Johnny. They have been recording albums since 1976 and have been closely associated with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band. The band will be performing songs from their new album “Soultime.” It’s hard to imagine a stronger collection of vintage sounding contemporary soul than this eleven-track release. Southside Johnny is the “Godfather of the New Jersey Sound” and their horn section-The Miami Horns- has also toured and recorded with Springsteen. A fun band with a signature sound that is all theirs