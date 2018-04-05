Cold Fronts Release “Aftermath”; Announce Tour with Hockey Dad

Philadelphia based Cold Fronts share “Aftermath” and announce their tour in support of Hockey Dad. “Aftermath” is the fourth track off their sophomore album Fantasy Du Jour out 4/20 via Sire Records.





Read the piece at Substream and stream/embed the track here:

https://soundcloud.com/cold-fronts/aftermath

Lead singer/guitarist Craig Almquist says of the song, “Aftermath is a fantastic number one chart topping smash hit. It’s got everything you need, its up tempo, its very rocking yet its also melodic. On top of that, its in the key of B, which as we all know is the key to having a smash number one hit song. The song takes place in present day, though it was written in 2014, and its about liking someone more than they like you and trying to play it cool but ultimately psyching yourself out and overthinking it.”





Already released tracks on the album include the title track, “Fantasy Du Jour” the “perfectly formed nugget of slacker rock”, “Stayin’ In” which premiered at Noisey and “This Always Happens” which premiered at Consequence of Sound, featuring an interview on how bands like The Cramps and The Modern Lovers influenced the song.





Recorded over the course of three weeks in early 2017 in New York City, Fantasy Du Jour marks the first time the band in its current iteration fully collaborated on a body of work. Since releasing their 2015 debut Forever Whatever, the band have spent the last three years honing their sound through extensive touring with the likes of White Reaper, The Weeks, Hinds and Sunflower Bean, as well as subsequent group writing sessions. They’ve been featured in Pigeons & Planes, Nylon and Urban Outfitters who said “This is a group that can knock out raw and catchy garage-pop songs one by one.”

Formed in 2010 by Craig Almquist, the band were discovered in 2012 by Sire Records co-founder Seymour Stein while playing an impromptu show at SXSW.

Tour Dates

04/20 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY – Album Release Show

04/28 – Spark Art Space – Syracuse, NY

04/29 – Mohawk Place – Buffalo, NY

05/24 – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA*

05/25 – Soma Side Stage – San Diego, CA*

05/26 – Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA*

05/27 – Cafe Du Nord – San Francisco, CA*

05/30 – Analog Cafe – Portland, OR*

05/31 – Funhouse – Seattle, WA*

06/02 – Kilby Court, Salt Lake City, UT*

06/03 – Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO*

06/05 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN*

06/06 – Beat Kitchen – Chicago, IL*

06/07 – The Underground at DIME – Detroit, MI*

06/08 – The Funhouse – Pittsburgh, PA*

06/09 – Hard Luck – Toronto, ON*

06/10 – Middle East Upstairs – Boston, MA*

06/12 – Baby’s Allright – New York, NY*

06/13 – DC9 – Washington D.C.*

06/14 – Everybody Hits – Philadelphia, PA*

06/15 – Strange Matter – Richmond, VA*

06/16 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA*

06/17 – Soundbar – Orlando, FL*

06/19 – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs – Houston, TX*

06/20 – Barracuda – Austin, TX*

06/21 – Three Links – Dallas, TX*

06/22 – Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX*

06/23 – Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ*





*with Hockey Dad





Cold Fronts