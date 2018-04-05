Deana Martin Announces List Of Celebrity Guests For The Deana Martin Celebrity Roast Honoring The ‘Man Of The Hour’ Joe Mantegna

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Deana Martin returns to the Showroom at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas for her next edition of The Deana Martin Celebrity Roasthonoring the ‘Man of the Hour’ – world-renowned actor, producer, writer and director, Joe Mantegna on Sunday, April 15 at 6 p.m. Deana Martin continues her father’s legacy by recreating The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast, which ran on NBC between 1974 to 1984.





Joe Mantegna, best known for his role as David Rossi in the CBS hit-series Criminal Minds, is the “Man of the Hour,’ and will have his life and career roasted by special celebrity guests. In addition, Mantegna is known for roles In box office hits, including Three Amigos, The Godfather Part III and Up Close & Personal. Mantegna won a Tony Award for David Mamet’s play Glengarry Glen Ross and earned Emmy Award nominations for his roles in three different miniseries: The Last Don (1997), The Rat Pack (Starring as Dean Martin,1999), and The Starter Wife (2007). He’s also known for his role voicing Fat Tony in The Simpsons.

Deana is excited to announce the celebrity guests who will join her in roasting Joe Mantegna: Singer, actor, and star of Saturday Night Live, Joe Piscopo; actor and Sopranos guest star, Lou Martini, Jr.; star of Westworld, Clifton Collins; star of Criminal Minds, Kirsten Vangsness; star of NYPD Blue, Gail O’Grady; “The Bad Boy of New Jersey” comedian, Mike Marino; director and star of Criminal Minds, Matthew Gray Gubler; and legendary comedian and Tonight Show Host, Tom Dreesen.

“Joe Mantegna is ‘one of the good guys’, so roasting him will be difficult. But with our creative and talented cast of Roasters, we will take no prisoners. So, fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night,” says Deana Martin

Tickets for The Deana Martin Celebrity Roast are available for purchase on the South Point website.

For additional information on Deana Martin’s appearances and concert events, please visit www.DeanaMartin.com.

About Deana Martin:

Deana Martin is an influential American singer, actor and performer and the very proud daughter of iconic entertainer, Dean Martin. Her 2006 debut CD release, “Memories Are Made of This,” stayed in the top ten for 40 consecutive weeks. Her follow-up CD, 2009’s, ” Volare,” debuted in the top ten of the Billboard charts, followed by 2011’s seasonal evergreen, “White Christmas,” 2013’s critically acclaimed “Destination Moon” and her latest, 2016’s “Swing Street,” garnered airplay on top jazz, standards and country radio stations, emphasizing her prominent status as a hit recording artist.

As a celebrated author, Deana found herself on the New York Times’ coveted #1 Best Seller list with her 2004 memoir, “Memories Are Made of This: Dean Martin Through His Daughter’s Eyes.” In it, she shares never-before-told stories about her father and his ‘pallies’. The e-book version returned Ms. Martin to the best-selling book charts in 2015 on Wall Street Journal’s roster of best-selling e-books.

Deana Martin’s next concert date:

April 20 – Lorenzo’s, Staten Island, N.Y.





Deana Martin’s next concert date:

April 20 – Lorenzo’s, Staten Island, N.Y.