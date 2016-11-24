UB Center For The Arts Sat Nov 26th 8pm $44 to $64 Students $25

One of the greatest theatrical performers in the world, Colm Wilkinson. originated two of the most beloved characters in Broadway musicals: He was the original lead for Phantom in “Phantom Of The Opera” and Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables.” Along with his seven-piece band, Colm show “Broadway, Christmans & Beyond” leads the audience with music and stories performing favorites including “Music of the Night” and his signature song “Bring Him Home.”