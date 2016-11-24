MUSIC: JEFFREY FOUCAULT

9th Ward at Babeville Wed Nov 30th 8pm $15 adv/$20 day of show

One of the finest songwriters of his generation, Jeffrey Foucault has an international touring career, ten studio albums, countless miles and critical accolades. His new album “Salt As Wolves” is a collection of darkly rendered blues and ballads, like a field recording of a place that never existed. New Yorker Magazine lauds his new album as “Stark, literate songs that are as wide open as the landscape of his native midwest.” Singer-songwriter Kathryn Koch opens the show.