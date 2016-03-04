Congratulations to Lawyers for the Arts

Over $37,000 was raised at the 5th Anniversary of the Lawyers for the Arts. The musical performance by ten bands comprised entirely of lawyers and judges from WNY completely sold out the Tralf last Saturday and the standing room only crowd was dancing and clapping to music from rock to klezmer.

This annual event, which also sells fine art created by lawyers, is held the last week in February and is an extension of ASI/Artvoice’s Give for Greatness campaign and is run through a committee composed of Sandra Cassidy; Ken Africano; Leroi Johnson; Joanna Dickinson; Amber Poulos; Les Greenbaum; Keri Callocchia; Jim Peterson; Dennis Bischof; Mike Scinta; David Block; Ann Rutland; Lucy Dadd and Connie Campanaro of ASI. Presenting Sponsors this year were Key Bank and Hodgson Russ LLP. Other sponsors included Artvoice; Dansa & D’Arta LLP; Harter Secrest & Emery LLP; Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria; Vacco Farms; Avalon Document Services; Joe Matteliano; Phillips Lytle LLP and Brown Chiari.