Connect Niagara Bus Service to Waive Bus Fares for Week of July 1st





Connect Niagara – the bus service operated by the Niagara County Department of Public Works (DPW) – will allow all riders to ride for free the week of July 1st. The bus service does not operate on the 4th of July holiday.





“We want our residents to see how convenient this service is to get anywhere in our region, especially with our free transfers to other Connect Niagara routes, NFTA buses and tourism shuttles,” said Garret Meal, Commissioner of DPW. “So we are waving bus fares next week to encourage people to give it a try.”





Connect Niagara – formerly known as Rural Transportation – operates five different routes across Niagara County. Residents can catch the bus at one of the stops, call ahead for a pickup, or flag a bus down to hop on. Connect Niagara will deviate up to three quarters of mile for those who schedule ahead. The regular fare is $2.00 on route and $4.00 off route. To learn more about Connect Niagara and to view the bus schedule go to www.niagaracounty.com/bus. To schedule a pickup, call (716) 282-8544.





“If you are regular user of the service, I encourage you to review the schedule as we have made a few tweaks as we continue to try to adjust to our ridership,” said Meal. “If you are new to the service, I think you will be surprised at how extensive the service is. This is truly a hidden gem in our transportation system.”