International Institute of Buffalo Offers Vital Summer Safety Info in Ten Languages

The International Institute of Buffalo (IIB) has released crucial life-saving information in many languages on its website to help more people prepare for the coming summer weather. The URL is iibuffalo.org/news/summer-safety-info.

The summer weather safety preparedness information flyers are in many of the top languages spoken in Western New York, including Arabic, Bengali, Burmese, Dari, English, Karen, Pashto, Somali, Spanish, and Ukrainian.





“While many foreign-born Western New Yorkers are from warm weather countries, many are not. In either case, both groups may not be aware of how humidity factors into the weather here,”

said Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo. “Knowing what resources are available to seek relief from the heat is also important.”





Rizzo-Choi adds that the document contains general safety information relevant to this time of year and information on identifying and reacting to heat injuries.





IIB encourages everyone to download the PDFs or pass the URL along to their relatives, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and anyone else who might benefit from the information. The Institute also encourages local governments, libraries, schools, clubs, faith-based organizations, and other organizations to print out the flyers to post them on bulletin boards, put them on their websites, or include the iibuffalo.org/news/summer-safety-info URL in their emails, newsletters, and on other digital platforms.