CSEA President Danny Donohue on the ‘Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter’

Statement from Civil Service Employees Association [CSEA] President Danny Donohue on Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter

ALBANY, NY :

Danny Donohue

On behalf of the 300,000 members of the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA), I send my deepest condolences to the family of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter. Congresswoman Slaughter was a longtime friend to CSEA and steadfast advocate for working men and women in New York and across the country. She truly understood the vital role labor unions serve in strengthening our economy, and worked hand in hand with us to improve workplace protections, increase wages for America’s working poor and middle class, and protect workers’ health and retirement benefits. I truly admired her integrity and fierce commitment to improving the lives of all working Americans. Congresswoman Slaughter was a champion and will be sorely missed.

About CSEA:

The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) is one of the largest unions in the country. CSEA has about 300,000 members and represents New York state, county, municipal, school district, child care, and private sector employees. Formed in 1910, CSEA is the largest affiliate of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). For more information, go to CSEANY.org.