Cynthia Nixon Receives Endorsement from New York Communities for Change (NYCC)

At Brooklyn apartment building riddled with hundreds of violations, Cynthia rallies with tenants, NYCC members to call for an end to Cuomo’s housing crisis

BROOKLYN, NY – Democratic Candidate for Governor Cynthia Nixon was endorsed today by New York Communities for Change (NYCC), citing their shared commitment to reforming rent laws, investing in more affordable housing, and empowering low-income tenants. NYCC is a leading progressive political organization with 20,000 members across New York.

At a rally in front of a Crown Heights apartment building, Cynthia joined tenants who have had to endure hundreds of violations and eviction threats. She spoke to a crowd of NYCC members about her vision to protect all tenants from skyrocketing rents and evictions by enacting stronger and expanded tenant protections for all New Yorkers.

“For years, New York Communities for Change has organized communities across our state to stand up to some of Governor Cuomo’s most powerful donors in the real estate industry,” said Cynthia Nixon. “I am proud to receive their endorsement and look forward to fighting alongside working class New Yorkers demanding affordable housing, economic justice, and criminal justice reform.”

Community leaders and members of the NYCC emphasized Cynthia Nixon’s vision for a better New York that empowers low-income people of color and those most in need, especially tenants who are vulnerable given Cuomo’s catering to the real estate industry. Governor Cuomo has put the needs of corrupt landlords and big developers above the needs of tenants who are fighting for stronger rent laws and more affordable housing.

Background on NYCC

NYCC is a membership-based organization comprised of working families fighting against economic and racial oppression to better the lives of all New Yorkers. NYCC is creating a movement that brings tangible and realistic change to the communities that need it most, by advocating for more affordable housing, raising the minimum wage, and education reform.