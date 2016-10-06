RAPIDS THEATRE

Friday Oct 14, 2016

Doors: 7:00 PM Show: 8:00 PM All Ages$32 in advance, $35 day of show

It’s been just over 20 years since Gerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead performed their last live performance. But if the Dead proved anything, it was that jamming good music was for everyone and good for the soul, too. No one does it better than Dark Star Orchestra. Writing for GratefulWeb Charles Sokoloff said “They bring joy and euphoria to Deadheads everywhere.”