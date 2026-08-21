Dave Bautista Is Officially Kratos In Amazon's 'God Of War' Series

Dave Bautista is officially Kratos. Variety confirmed Wednesday that the former WWE champion and Guardians of the Galaxy star has closed his deal to lead Amazon Prime Video's God of War series, replacing Ryan Hurst, who was announced as Kratos in January, tore his bicep performing a stunt in late June after four months of shooting in Vancouver, underwent surgery and faces a year-long recovery.

Bautista stepped in fast. Amazon and Sony made the recast decision immediately after Hurst's injury. Talks with Bautista began shortly after.

He is now officially on board. Production is expected to resume in Vancouver this fall, with the first episodes reshot using Bautista.

The two-season back-to-back order remains intact. Callum Vinson continues as Atreus, Kratos's son.

The online reaction was immediate and largely enthusiastic. Bautista is 6-foot-6, built like a Greek-Norse war god, spent 15 years as a professional wrestler before becoming one of Hollywood's most respected actors, Dune, Blade Runner 2049, Knock at the Cabin, Army of the Dead, and his recent Highlander filming had him in exactly the physical shape the role demands. Ronald D. Moore showruns.

The cast also includes Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur and Teresa Palmer as Sif.



