Deadpool & Cable: Ultimate Collection, Book 1

Fabian Nicieza (Author) and Mark Brooks, Shane Law, and Patrick Zircher (Illustrators) Marvel Comics (Publisher)

> Review by Gabriel Allandro

It comes along every so often, that perfect buddy-action book that fits together like peanut butter and jelly. Deadpool & Cable is not that book. But it’s still a fun romp through the minds and motivations of Wade Wilson (Deadpool, the Merc with the Mouth) and Nathan Summers (Cable, the Merc with the … umm, Metal Parts). In the book, Cable attempts to help humanity on a path to utopia by forcing them to consider ideas other than war, fear and greed. Cable, despite having been forced into an odd, symbiotic relationship with Deadpool (don’t ask), sets himself up as a leader toward the future that humanity wants, and telepathically offers his ideas to the world. When the majority of humanity supports his goals and actions – including disarming both sides in the Chechnyan conflict and “two hours a day soothing the pain every single person on the planet dying of any kind of disease” – he know that people in power will feel that he is a threat to that power. In short, he sets himself up as a figure over which the planet can unite. Mixed into the sociopolitical crisis Cable creates is Deadpool, who is exploring his own nature as a hyperactive killing machine, and trying to figure out whether he can ever be anything else. In his own way, he tries to aid Cable’s dream of creating utopia, which ends up jeopardizing Cable’s plans. The book is a beautiful blend of sociopolitical commentary and psychodrama, which is complemented by the art, which is brightly colored yet heavily shadowed. Added Bonus: If you’ve seen the “Deadpool” film, this book will help whet your appetite for the sequel.