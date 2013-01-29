Development of a predictive model for HMA using baseline

Students are oftentimes confused about the various terminology surrounding different college degrees and programs. So, before we can look at other specific terms, one first needs to learn the definition of graduate and undergraduate studies.An undergraduate degree is one that takes place after your post secondary education (high school) and includes 2 year Associate degrees and 4 year Bachelor degrees. Students pursuing these types of degrees will commonly be referred to as undergraduate students.

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