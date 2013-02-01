Western Bay of Plenty home values have risen 29

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The results were confirmed when scaling SSV to protein content: the lines belonging to groups 7, 8 and 9 had the highest SSSV values (see Supplementary Fig. S1). Error bars indicate standard error; see Supplementary Table S1 for groups composition..

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