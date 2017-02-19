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Digital Edition – Feb 16, 2017
02/19/2017
·
Frank Parlato
feb16-2017
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Gerald Groulx
02/23/2017
The changes you are planning are something that seems very much overdue. The intolerance at the fringes for alternate viewpoints, especially Libertarian and Conservative viewpoints, is stifling. Too much power, too much money, too much narrow orthodoxy, are all bad things when left unbalanced. I'll be looking things over in Art Voice much more carefully in the future, as opposed to skimming over so-called “progressive” articles that reveal a thin-skinned philosophy all too often. Thanks in advance for being so forthright about this course correction….Gerald G., North Buffalo.
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WHISKEY MYERS with GOODBYE JUNE
When government gets into the bedroom… UTAH HOUSE TO DEBATE BIGAMY
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