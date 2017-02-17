WHISKEY MYERS with GOODBYE JUNE

Sat Feb 18th 7pm • $15 • Town Ballroom

Whiskey Myers combines a blues-rock jam style with a mix of modern day Texas country. The band is known for their high-energy twin guitars, soulful vocals and unstoppable rhythm. With a sound like no other and a captivating stage presence, a live concert can best be described as electrifying. • Goodbye June from Nashville consists of cousins Landon Milbourn, Brandon Qualkenbush and Tyler Baker. They forge a sound with ferocious vocals and gritty guitar work. Lead singer Landon Milbourn says the band delivers a show that he describes as “sweaty and dirty with hair flying everywhere, tambourines getting broken and me falling down once in a while.”