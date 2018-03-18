DNC on Passing of Rep. Louise Slaughter

DNC leadership released the following statement on the passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter:

“On behalf of everyone at the DNC, we are deeply saddened by Congresswoman Slaughter’s passing, and our thoughts are with her family, colleagues, and constituents at this difficult time. As one of the longest-serving women in Congress,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez. “Louise was a trailblazer and fierce advocate for women’s rights. From fighting for equal pay and LGBTQ rights to combating the scourge of domestic violence and sexual assault, she was committed to the values of diversity, equality, and justice for all people. And as the only microbiologist in Congress, she worked tirelessly to protect our environment and expand access to STEM education for women, minorities, and people with disabilities.

“It would be hard to find a member of Congress more respected and beloved than Louise. With good humor, unfailing kindness, and a lifelong passion for public service, she dedicated her career to making progressive change for families in New York and across the country. Her leadership will be sorely missed by the Democratic Party and in the halls of Congress, but we will carry on her legacy by continuing to fight for the issues she championed every single day.”

“The progressive movement has lost a champion today, and I lost a dear friend. Louise Slaughter was a staunch advocate for fairness, and lived her life trying to do right by the people she represented, instead of just the wealthy or powerful,” said Deputy Chair Keith Ellison. “Her passing leaves a hole that will be difficult to fill—but the values she held so deeply will continue to inspire me in the fights to come.”

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter,” said Vice Chair Grace Meng. “She was an extraordinary colleague whose tireless advocacy paved the way for other women, including myself. We are going to miss her in Congress, but her legacy will continue to live on.”

“Congresswoman Louise Slaughter is the epitome of a shero, and a true public servant. As a pioneer for women and marginalized communities across New York and the country, she leaves a strong legacy of always striving to make the lives of hard working Americans better,” said Vice Chair Michael Blake. “May we always champion her work and be inspired by her passionate advocacy, from Rochester to the Bronx. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we are reminded that her landmark legislation, the Violence Against Women Act, will continue to improve the lives of women and our world for generations to come.”

“Louise Slaughter was a true champion and guardian for all of those people who really needed a champion,” said Treasurer Bill Derrough. “She fought tirelessly to make people’s lives better. May she now be a guardian angel for all of us and help our nation toward a more perfect union, as she did in life.”