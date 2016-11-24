DOGGY GIFT IDEAS

by KAREN FLEIG





Whether your dog is the family play pal, your comforting sole companion or prize pedigree possesion, true dog lover love to spoil their furry friend. Here’s a few local businesses that will help you do that.

Hands & Paws, Cookies & Treats

999 Broadway Buffalo NY 14212

(716) 361-2801

Variety of healthy dog treats, custom embroidered bandanas and coats, designer collars

The Laundromutt (facebook page)

2964 Delaware Ave Kenmore NY

(716) 768-4004

Self-service dog spa and grooming salon including shampoo, fragrance, professional equipment and instruction ($15-20)

Full service packages ($22-$100 depending on size & breed)

Got Toast? : All Natural Dog Treats & Cool Pet Gifts (Facebook)

1 Walden Galleria Ave, Cheektowaga NY

All-natural dog treats, magnets, dog cloths, pet signs

Jessie’s Doggie Bakery

Cheektowaga NY (716)-436-4553

Healthy, baked to order dog treats including flavors such as sweet potato & apple, pumpkin, and broccoli & cheese ($8.50/package, each package contains 40-50 treats)

Fetch! Gourmet Dog Treats

716-249-0641

sold @ Elmwood Pet Supplies

706 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo NY

Dipped peanut butter bones ($2.99/3 pack, $7.99/8 pack) Carob Chip Delight ($6.49/30 pack) Peanut Butter Goodness ($6.49/30 pack)

Healthy Pet Organic Bakery

sold @ Inspirit Buffalo

313 Cleveland Dr. Cheektowaga NY (716)-472-8437 Dog treats flavored as bacon, waffles, peanut butter bones Organic skin care line

Sit ‘N Stay Pet Services (facebook page)

2881 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park NY 14127 (716)-822-3287

Dog Training & Obedience Classes (variety of classes, $150/7 sessions) (many have start dates in January)

Animal Outfitters Inc

986 Elmwood Ave, 500 Seneca St

Buffalo NY 716 884-2420 716 436-4553

Variety of dog treats, accessories, gifts (nothing specific listed, website links dead)