DOGGY GIFT IDEAS
by KAREN FLEIG
Whether your dog is the family play pal, your comforting sole companion or prize pedigree possesion, true dog lover love to spoil their furry friend. Here’s a few local businesses that will help you do that.
Hands & Paws, Cookies & Treats
999 Broadway Buffalo NY 14212
(716) 361-2801
Variety of healthy dog treats, custom embroidered bandanas and coats, designer collars
The Laundromutt (facebook page)
2964 Delaware Ave Kenmore NY
(716) 768-4004
Self-service dog spa and grooming salon including shampoo, fragrance, professional equipment and instruction ($15-20)
Full service packages ($22-$100 depending on size & breed)
Got Toast? : All Natural Dog Treats & Cool Pet Gifts (Facebook)
1 Walden Galleria Ave, Cheektowaga NY
All-natural dog treats, magnets, dog cloths, pet signs
Jessie’s Doggie Bakery
Cheektowaga NY (716)-436-4553
Healthy, baked to order dog treats including flavors such as sweet potato & apple, pumpkin, and broccoli & cheese ($8.50/package, each package contains 40-50 treats)
Fetch! Gourmet Dog Treats
716-249-0641
sold @ Elmwood Pet Supplies
706 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo NY
Dipped peanut butter bones ($2.99/3 pack, $7.99/8 pack) Carob Chip Delight ($6.49/30 pack) Peanut Butter Goodness ($6.49/30 pack)
Healthy Pet Organic Bakery
sold @ Inspirit Buffalo
313 Cleveland Dr. Cheektowaga NY (716)-472-8437 Dog treats flavored as bacon, waffles, peanut butter bones Organic skin care line
Sit ‘N Stay Pet Services (facebook page)
2881 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park NY 14127 (716)-822-3287
Dog Training & Obedience Classes (variety of classes, $150/7 sessions) (many have start dates in January)
Animal Outfitters Inc
986 Elmwood Ave, 500 Seneca St
Buffalo NY 716 884-2420 716 436-4553
Variety of dog treats, accessories, gifts (nothing specific listed, website links dead)
Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!
Add Your Comment