HIT LIST: THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK

NINETIES UNPLUGGED

The Tralf Fri Nov 25th 9pm $10 adv/$12 d.o.s.

The Strictly Hip (Music of the Tragically Hip), Tiny Music ( Music of Stone Cold Pilots), and Unleash The Lion (Music of Pearl Jam) perform in the style of MTV Unplugged. Hosted by Eddie Woo from 103.3 The Edge

STEAM DONKEYS 25th ANNIVERSARY

Sportsmen’s Fri Nov 25th 8:30pm $10

This 25th anniversary show is being filmed as a documentary and will feature chestnuts from the Steam Donkey’s colorful past. Rare merchandise and souvenirs available.





RELICS

Sportsmen’s Tavern Sat Nov 26th 9:30pm$10

The Strictly Hip (Music of the Tragically Hip), Tiny Music ( Music of Stone Cold Pilots), and Unleash The Lion (Music of Pearl Jam) perform in the style of MTV Unplugged. Hosted by Eddie Woo from 103.3 The Edge

HIP HOP KARAOKE 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Waiting Room Sat Nov 26th 10pm Free before 11pm

Buffalo’s own DJ duo GLDN GIRLS hold down the music while Billy Essco is your host for the night. Grab the mic and show them what you got.





JOHN VALBY

The Tralf Sat Nov 26th 8pm $15adv/$20 day of showJohn Valby aka “Dr. Dirty” brings his bawdy lyrics and classical piano stylings to the Tralf. Ya-Ya-mother

NIKKI GLASER

Helium Comedy Club Fri Sat Nov25th &26th

Beautiful Nikki Glaser brings her hilarious stand-up to the Helium Comedy Club. This year, she landed her own comedy show on Comedy Central called “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser.”

FREDTOWN STOMPERS

Pausa Art House Fri Nov 18th 8pm $7

The Fredtown Stompers have established themselves as the premier Dixieland band in the Western NY area. The band also performs Hot Jazz hits than span old classics and nontraditional modern staples.