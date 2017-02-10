Doyle Bramhall II

Sat Feb 11, 2017 8 pm The tralf, tickets $24

Steeped in the blues since childhood, the list of collaborators songwriter/guitarist Bramhall has worked with is long, including, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton, Roger Waters, Sheryl Crow and more. His songs are personal and no doubt pull from his many crazy love affairs with various famous and beautiful women. Bramhall’s soulful voice and guitar playing are top-notch and no doubt his stage shows are equal to his talent.