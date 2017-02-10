red hot chili peppers

friday feb 10, 2017 8 PM key center • tickets $117-$240

Touring their new album “The Getaway” the band is busy spreading their signature Red Hot Chili Pepper love and pos-vibes in stadiums across the country. Madison Square Garden had to add a third show because of high demand. No doubt the band’s cache increased after refusing to play with Dave Mathews Band. Expect to hear the new album along with iconic Peppers songs like “Under The Bridge,” “Give it Away,” and “Californication.