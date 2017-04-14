Dyster Briefs on Niagara Falls Train Station

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian Stratton (l) gets the lowdown on the new Niagara Falls train station from Mayor Paul Dyster on Thursday right after Stratton gave a briefing on the new state budget. Dyster says Niagara Falls fares well in the $153.1 billion budget with downtown development funds from the second phase of the governor’s Buffalo Billion initiative spurring investment in Niagara Falls by changing the psychology of investing in the cataract city. No final word yet on the controversial Goat Island lodge plan with Stratton telling a reporter “we’ll get back to you.” Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, who regularly travels by train to Albany, recommended the station as the site for Thursday’s briefing, saying now that it is here, we should use it.”



