Wed May 31 – ELECTRIC SOUND MACHINE

Buffalo Iron Works Wed May 31st 9 pm $10

Electric Love Machine is a quartet from Baltimore that combines electronicfunk, traditional Americana and improvisational jazz. They will be performing songs from their latest album “Xenofonex” an album that is best described as an outer space adventure through sound. New York-based ShwizZ is a melting pot of funk and progressive rock guaranteed to put a smile on your face. The band’s variety and depth allows for lovely twists of improvisation with technical prowess and musical complexity.