Friday May 26 – BRIAN FREEMAN AND FRIENDS PART 5





Tralf Music Hall Fri May 26th 8pm $25/$30

Trumpeter Brian Freeman brings his sweet tone to the Tralf Music Hall for a fifth concert with his friends. Mostly known for his collaboration with local jazz icon, Taylor Made Jazz, Freeman’s music combines Rhythm and Blues, Funk, Soul and Smooth Jazz putting audiences in a delightful groove. Freeman is also known for his heartfelt work with the Delaware Avenue Baptist Church Choir.