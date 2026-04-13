Euphoria Season 3 Episode 1 Just Aired And Here Is What Happened To Everyone In Five Years

Spoilers below for the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria.

Euphoria is back. After four years off the air and a five-year time jump inside the show’s universe, HBO’s most visually aggressive drama returned Sunday night with its Season 3 premiere, titled “Andale,” and wasted exactly zero time reestablishing that none of these people have figured their lives out.

The first words out of Rue’s mouth confirmed it. “A lot of people ask what I’ve been up to since high school,” Zendaya’s narration began. “And honestly? Nothing good.”

That is Season 3 in a sentence. The eight-episode final season premiered April 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

If you have not watched yet, stop here. What follows is a full breakdown of what happened, where everyone is, and what it all means for the season ahead.

Rue Becomes A Drug Mule To Pay Her Debt

The most significant development in the premiere is the reveal of what Rue has been doing since we last saw her. Season 2 ended with Rue still in debt to Laurie, the quietly terrifying dealer played by Martha Kelly.

The original debt was $10,000, the value of the drugs Rue’s mother flushed in Season 2. Time and interest have inflated that number to over $43 million.

Laurie’s offer was that she will accept $100,000 if Rue can scrape it together. “And that is how I became a drug mule,” Rue says flatly.

The premiere opens in Chihuahua, Mexico, with Rue’s dusty Jeep stuck in the mud while a group of men help push her out. She drives to the border wall, pays someone to set up a ramp, and attempts to drive the Jeep over it.

The car gets lodged on top, teetering back and forth in what is both a practical problem and a perfect visual metaphor for Rue’s life, perpetually stuck halfway between two places, unable to commit to either side.

She grabs her bag, climbs down, and runs across on foot.





The operation involves swallowing sealed bags of fentanyl, crossing the border, and later retrieving them.

Rue does this with Faye (Chloe Cherry) as her partner. After Fez’s house was raided, Laurie relocated and built a new operation with her cousin and nephew, people Rue now describes as something close to family. She is their number one mule.

Between runs she drives Uber in Los Angeles. She still meets her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) at diners for long, meandering conversations about life and spirituality.

She is not, notably, using heroin, the premiere characterizes her as someone who has traded one form of self-destruction for another that she tells herself is different. It is not different.

The delivery sequence in the premiere puts Rue at a house party hosted by Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), a man who runs five strip clubs.

Rue connects with him easily, asks for a job at one of his clubs, and seems to be establishing a foothold in a new world.

Then a girl overdoses on the drugs Rue brought, and Rue swears to anyone who will listen that she had nothing to do with it. Whether anyone believes her, including herself, is another question entirely.

What Happened To Everyone Else?

Fezco is in prison for 30 years following the raid on his house. Rue tells Lexi to call him. Lexi has been putting it off.

This is the show’s careful acknowledgment of what happened in real life, actor Angus Cloud died in July 2023 at 25 years old.

Sam Levinson addressed the loss in his speech at the Hollywood premiere before the episode aired, saying the extended time between seasons was partly about “trying to figure out how to find a way to pay respect to those who we lost.”

Fez exists in the story, in prison, alive in the narrative’s world even if the actor who created him is gone.

Cassie and Nate are engaged and living in what Rue describes as a “right-wing suburban bubble,” the show’s implication being somewhere like Orange County.

Nate drives a Cybertruck, which tells you everything you need to know, and has taken over his father’s construction business.

His current project is a coastal retirement facility targeting aging boomers, which he references with the slightly unhinged observation that 6,000 boomers die every single day.

Cassie, meanwhile, is producing racy TikTok content and is in the process of soft-launching an OnlyFans account at a candlelit dinner with literally hundreds of candles on the table.

She wants to use OnlyFans revenue to pay for their $50,000 wedding flower arrangement. Nate is not enthusiastic. He plays along anyway. This relationship is clearly not going well.

Lexi is in Hollywood working as an assistant to Patty Lance, played by Sharon Stone, who runs a primetime soap.

Lexi’s suggestions are reportedly taken seriously by her boss despite her assistant-level title and salary. She is trying to make it. She has not called Fez.

Maddy has leveraged whatever social capital she accumulated in East Highland into a Hollywood management career, representing influencers and actors.

She is also an assistant, earning far less than the 10 percent her boss makes. She and Lexi cross paths frequently.

When Jules is mentioned in conversation, Maddy’s characterization is blunt. She describes Jules as a high-end sugar baby and uses a different word for it.

Jules does not appear in the premiere at all. She is mentioned twice — by Lexi and by Maddy. Based on what Levinson has said publicly, Jules is in art school, “very nervous about having a career as a painter,” and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs.

The sugar baby detail, if true, fits that description precisely.

When Rue hears Jules’s name come up she can barely hold herself together. Whatever happened between them is unresolved.

Kat is not in Season 3. Barbie Ferreira, who played her in the first two seasons, did not return.

She posted a farewell to the character on Instagram, “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.”

The Final Season And What It Means

Levinson confirmed at the premiere that Season 3 is the last. Zendaya, asked on The Drew Barrymore Show whether this is the final season, said “I think so, yeah,” and added that “closure is coming.”

Levinson said there are “no plans” for a fourth season. The show that launched careers, Zendaya into stratospheric stardom, Jacob Elordi into leading man territory, Sydney Sweeney into one of the most in-demand actresses working, is ending.

The critical response to the premiere and the first three episodes overall has been uneven.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Feinberg praised the performances, particularly Zendaya’s, which he acknowledged as consistently exceptional, while raising a question the show has generated since Season 1.

Is Euphoria genuinely provocative, or was it simply an exploitative show that looked provocative because its subjects were minors? With the characters now adults navigating the world, the question shifts.

The excuse of youth no longer applies. Whether Levinson can land the ending in a way that answers that question is what the remaining seven episodes need to figure out.

He said he wanted the season to be one where “hope and light could still be felt in the darkness.” Episode 1 has more darkness than light. Rue is smuggling fentanyl across an international border and a girl just overdosed at the party she was paid to supply.

Cassie is planning a $50,000 flower arrangement for a wedding to a man who does not seem to like her. Fez is in prison for three decades. Jules is not answering calls.

The light, presumably, is coming. Season 3 of Euphoria airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streams on HBO Max.