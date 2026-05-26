‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Is Ending After Season 5 And Here Is What We Know

Netflix announced this month that The Lincoln Lawyer will end after its fifth season, which is currently filming in Los Angeles and will be based on Michael Connelly’s seventh Mickey Haller novel, Resurrection Walk.

Showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez confirmed the news in a joint statement that framed the ending not as a cancellation but as a choice, a decision to close the story on their own terms rather than have it taken from them.

“All good things must come to an end, but thankfully, sometimes how they come to an end is up to us,” the statement began. “From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion.”

Rodriguez, reflecting on what five seasons of the show meant personally, was specific about the significance beyond the drama itself. “I’m proud of our work, and I’m proud of what I was able to contribute to the history of Latino representation in TV. Thanks to all the fans.”

Season 5 will bring a new character into Mickey Haller’s orbit, played by Cobie Smulders, who arrives as a new family member with a case involving a wrongfully convicted woman she wants Haller to take.

The season promises new characters, new storylines and the “satisfying ending” Humphrey and Rodriguez committed to delivering.

The Show That Almost Did Not Exist

The specific thing that makes The Lincoln Lawyer’s five-season run remarkable is that the show came one pandemic-era pilot cancellation away from never existing at all.

In 2020, CBS ordered a Lincoln Lawyer pilot based on Michael Connelly’s novel series.

The COVID-19 pandemic was reshaping every studio’s development slate. CBS looked at its commitments and made cuts.

The Lincoln Lawyer was among them, canceled before a single frame was ever shot.

A cast had been assembled. A production had been planned. The show was ready to begin and then suddenly was not. At the time, it looked like the end of a fairly straightforward story, a legal drama based on a popular novel series got swept away in a broad production halt, and that was that.

Then Netflix picked it up. The streamer gave Manuel Garcia-Rulfo the role of Mickey Haller, the defense attorney whose law office is the back seat of a Lincoln Town Car, whose clients range from the guilty to the wrongfully accused and whose cases consistently seem to implicate more than they first appear.

The first season arrived in 2022 and immediately established itself as one of Netflix’s strongest legal dramas, drawing the kind of consistent viewership that earns a streaming show early renewals rather than anxious waiting.

Season 2 came. Then Season 3. Then Season 4, which premiered in February 2026 alongside strong critical reception.

One week before Season 4 premiered, Netflix announced Season 5. The pace of renewal reflected the performance, this was a show the streamer was confident in rather than hoping would survive.

Why Ending At Five Seasons Is The Right Call

The announcement that Season 5 will be the last is being called a cancellation in news coverage, and technically it is, Netflix is not ordering a sixth season.

The framing that Humphrey and Rodriguez provided is more accurate to what appears to be happening.

They described the ending as something within their control, and the specific detail that Season 5 will be based on the seventh and final Mickey Haller novel gives the decision a structural logic that most television cancellations lack.

Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series began with the first novel in 2005 and concluded with Resurrection Walk as the seventh entry.





The television adaptation has been working through the source material across its four seasons, and Season 5 reaches the end of what Connelly built.

Ending the show when the source material ends is not a sign of failure, it is the rare case of a television adaptation being allowed to conclude the story it set out to tell rather than being stretched beyond the natural length of its subject.

The parallel to The Night Agent is worth noting. Netflix also announced this month that The Night Agent will end with its fourth season, another strong performer on the platform being given a planned conclusion rather than an abrupt cancellation.

The two announcements together suggest Netflix is making deliberate decisions about how its successful shows close rather than simply running them until the numbers fall.

What Season 5 Will Bring

The fifth and final season introduces Cobie Smulders in a role that the show’s creators have described as bringing a new family dimension to Mickey Haller’s story.

She plays a character who arrives in his life as a new family member, the specific nature of that family connection is being kept vague ahead of the season’s release, and who brings a wrongful conviction case that Haller takes on.

The wrongfully convicted woman at the center of the case is the season’s primary legal storyline.

The plot connects to Resurrection Walk, the Connelly novel on which Season 5 is based, in which Haller returns to criminal defense work and encounters a case that forces him to confront the limits of what the legal system can correct on its own.

The “satisfying ending” that Humphrey and Rodriguez promised for fans is built around that material and the five seasons of character development that preceded it.

Cast members who have worked on the show have responded to the announcement with the specific emotional mix that people express when something they valued is ending on good terms.

Constance Zimmer, who portrayed Dana Berg in Season 4, wrote: “Can’t quite believe it. So grateful I had a whole season with all of you.”

The Lincoln That Should Not Have Survived

Television development is a process that discards more than it preserves. Shows are ordered, cast, announced and then killed before anyone outside the production ever sees them.

The Lincoln Lawyer was killed before it was shot.

It survived that death, found a second life on a different platform and ran for five seasons that accumulated a devoted viewership and a reputation as one of Netflix’s most consistent legal dramas.

The CBS pilot that was never filmed would presumably have starred someone other than Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, been structured around the broadcast television episode format rather than Netflix’s streaming approach and lived or died by CBS’s fall premiere ratings rather than Netflix’s global streaming numbers.

It might have been a hit. It might have been canceled after one season. It is impossible to know what it would have been, because it was never made.

What was made, after the pandemic hiatus and the Netflix pickup, is five seasons of a show about a defense attorney who works out of the back of a Lincoln and who has been one of the more durable presences on the streaming service since the first season arrived in 2022.

The final season is filming now. Cobie Smulders is in Los Angeles on the set. The ending is being written.

The Lincoln Lawyer survived the cancellation that almost ended it before it began. It is getting a proper conclusion because the people making it were allowed to give it one.