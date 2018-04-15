Them Evils – Rollin’ Stoned and Livin’ Free EP – Release date 5/4/18 – for Review / Interview & now on tour

Them Evils is:

Jordan Griffin– Guitars/Vocals

Jake Massanari – Bass

David Delaney II – Drums

Hot on the heels of the release of first single “Got Me Rockin’“, Southern California based Them Evils are set to release an EP of epic Rock N’ Roll swagger titled “Rollin’ Stoned and Livin’ Free” on May 4th through Burning Records. Both were produced by Kato Khandwala (The Pretty Reckless, Blondie, Drowning Pool, Pierce the Veil). The band is currently on a West Coast run with Red Sun Rising, and then embarks on a national tour that will include stops at Welcome To Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, and Rock On The Range.

Them Evils have started off fast and are accelerating rapidly with “Got Me Rockin'”, which premiered @ Loudwire. Key playlist adds on Spotify Rock Hard and Loudwire Wired Weekly; and Google Play Music Rock Hotlist and Hard Rock Hotlist radio are helping the band gain early momentum. New press looks that include AXS, Rock Revolt, Alternative Addiction and others are adding to the bands critical acclaim. A video for “Got Me Rockin'” will debut in early May.

Them Evils’ late-night joyride through Rock N’ Roll’s seedy underbelly was born in the shadows of neon vice and nocturnal living in Las Vegas, when Jordan and Jake met in High School. They started writing and playing together and knew that they had a chemistry that was undeniable. In 2013 they made the move to Southern California to pursue their music professionally – with nothing to fall back on other than their drive and belief in their music and each other. They connected with David through a friend that worked at a bar with Jordan and who knew they were looking for a permanent drummer. Delaney auditioned for Griffin and Massanari, and all 3 knew it was a good fit immediately. The nasty energy befitting their name grew from there.

Inspired by equal parts of rock giants like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Queens of The Stone Age, among others, the band pays tribute to their roots while carving out their own unique sound. Them Evils music is at times throwback without being too derivative and is thoroughly modern. “We pretty much made our own scene,” Griffin says. “We started out doing straight up rock and roll, and that’s what we’re still doing… That said, we’re always evolving.”

The band has released Two EPs: their debut Cold Black Love (2015) and the self-titled Them Evils (2016). They made inroads @ Active Rock Radio in 2017 with “She Got Nothin“, which peaked @ #22 on the BDS Rock Indicator chart.

They were born for the stage and have been road warriors for the past 4 years – the band have caught the ear of no less an icon than Zakk Wylde, who had them open for Zakk Sabbath in 2017. They have been constantly touring clubs, as well as with The Pretty Reckless, Alter Bridge, and 10 Years, among others. More tour dates being booked for the summer.

Track Listing:

1). Got Me Rockin’

2). She Got Nothin’

3). Gets Me High

4). Have One On Me

5). Untold

6). Practice What You Preach

Private Soundcloud Link for review: https://soundcloud.com/themevils/sets/rollin-stoned-and-livin-free-1/s-HRd4I

Them Evils Tour Dates:

April 11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver*

April 13 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*

April 14 – Portland, Ore. @ Dante’s*

April 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ Chop Suey*

April 16 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory*

April 18 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep*

April 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Streets of London

April 20 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Riot Room

April 21 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Blue Note

April 22 – Dallas, Texas @ The Prophet Bar

April 23 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

April 24 – Houston, Texas @ Satellite Bar

April 26 – Mobile, Ala. @ The Merry Widow

April 27 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 1 – Birmingham, Ala. @ The Nick

May 2 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Hi Tone

May 3 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The High Watt

May 5 – Concord, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion

May 8 – Richmond, Va. @ The Camel

May 9 – Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

May 10 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ortlieb’s

May 11 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus

May 12 – Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster (Underground)

May 16 – Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club (Lizard Lounge)

May 19 – Columbus, Ohio @ Rock on the Range

May 20 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

May 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Smiling Moose

May 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ PJ’s Lager House

May 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen

May 25 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

May 26 – Omaha, Neb. @ Lookout Lounge

May 27 – Fort Collins, Colo. @ Hodi’s Half Note

May 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Bar

*with Red Sun Rising

Connect with Them Evils:

Pledge Music Campaign:https://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/themevils

Official Band website: https://themevils.com

iTunes Pre-order: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/rollin-stoned-and-livin-free-ep/1365172355

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/150BMhgTVIciTUEiGckBq8?si=_nQ1l_8oRLu-aZ9Bf7XR9g

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThemEvils

Twitter: https://twitter.com/themevils

Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThemEvils

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themevils/

Bands In Town: https://www.bandsintown.com/themevils