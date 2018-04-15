SUNY Fredonia African Drumming Ensemble “In Concert” 4/29 at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church





Music and the Arts Concerts of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church is pleased to present the SUNY Fredonia African Drumming Ensemble “In Concert” on Sunday, April 29, 2018 – 3:00pm in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 South Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY.

Join us for this unique concert featuring Bloco Afro, Candomble, and Samba Duro styles of drumming. The ensemble will offer balafon, djembe, and doun doun music in their program. Admission is $10 per person.

We are grateful for the accolades and the generous support Music and the Arts Concerts receive from the WNY community. We hope you can be with us for these upcoming programs; we look forward to welcoming you to Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Artists’ honorariums are made possible through at-the-door admissions as well as thegenerous patron support we receive each season. Please consider a patron support contribution – any level is always gratefully appreciated and welcomed.

Please feel free to share Music and the Arts Concerts information with others. Again, thank you, and we look forward to welcoming you to Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.

Please note that the Sanctuary Choir concert scheduled for Sunday, May 6, 2018 has been canceled – The Sanctuary Choir will be back next season.