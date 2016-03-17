Film Now Playing

OPENING

THE BRONZE- Comedy/Drama about a spoied and largely forgotten Olympic medalist (Melissa Rauch) takes action when a promising young gymnast (Haley Lou Richardson) threatens her status as local celebrity. Directed by Bryan Buckley. Dipson Amherst, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden.

EMBRACE OF THE SERPENT- Colombian drama abiut a young shaman in the Amazon who helps a sick German reporter and his local guide search for a rare healing plant in the early 1900s. Directed by Ciro Guerra. Eastern Hills

THE DIVERGENT SERIES: ALLEGIANT- Science fiction adventure film and the latest entry in The Divergent series. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker Regal Walden, Regal Transit

THE WAVE- Norwegian Disaster thriller about a geologist and his family who must fight for survival after their West Norway tourist village is beset by a tsunami. Directed by Roar Uthaug. Eastern Hills

ETC.

DONNIE DARKO (2000)- Mind-bending sci-fi psychological thriller and cult classic about a troubled teenager (Jake Gyllenhaal) plagued by bizarre visions of a large bunny rabbit. Directed by Richard Kelly. The Screening Room Fri. and Sat. 7:30

LABYRINTH (1986)- Jim Henson’s fantasy adventure about a teenage girl (Jennifer Connoly) who must rescue her little brother from David Bowie’s Goblin King, The Screening Room Fri, Sat, Tue 730

THE MUPPET MOVIE (1979)- Jim Henson’s family musical starring Kermit and friends as they trek across America. Riviera Theater Mon 11am

RAGING BULL (1980)- Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece concerns the life of middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta (Robert Deniro) whose commanding prowess in the ring is equally matched by his bouts of violence fueled by jealousy outside of it. Reviewed in this issue. Presented as part of the Buffalo Film Seminars. Dipson Amherst Tue 7

SPECULATION NATION- Documentary concerning two people who travel across Spain exploring the housing crisis. Directed by Bill Brown. Hallwalls Thu 7

STEEL MAGNOLIAS (1989)- Female-centric drama about a a young beautifcan who finds work and close friendship among the regulars at a small Louisiana salon. Directed by Herbert Ross. Riviera Theater Thu 7pm