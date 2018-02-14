FIVE COLLEGE BIG MEN THAT COULD CHANGE THE NBA

By Moose Jr.

NBA General Managers are drooling at the prospect of five potential big man stars available in the 2018 NBA Draft in June. Never in the last twenty years has there been such a talented selection.

They are:

DEANDRE AYTON Arizona (7 foot 260 lbs) is a dominating big man with great strength and can score from all over the floor. He is the plum of the draft and most likely the first pick.

MARVIN BAGLEY JR. Duke (6 foot 11 inches 235 lbs) is an athlete who plays above the rim with tremendous coordination and fluidity. He may be the best rebounder in the country.

MO BAMBA Texas (7 foot 220 lbs) is the best shot-blocker in the draft and has an amazing 7 foot 9.5 inch wingspan. His nice midrange jumper is certainly a bonus.

WENDELL CARTER Duke (6 foot 10 inch 260 lbs) is a versatile big man with a desirable combination of strength and finesse. He has the bulk to defend NBA big men.

JAREN JACKSON Michigan State (6 foot 11inch 240lbs) sports a nice combination of athletic ability, a good shooting touch and good timing as a shot blocker. He currently leads the Big Ten conference in blocked shots.

5 BIGS ALL NBA TEAMS WOULD TAKE FOR THEIR ROSTERS!!