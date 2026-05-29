Claude Lemieux, Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Dies At 60

Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, the 1995 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, one of the most effective and most despised playoff performers in NHL history, and the man who six days ago served as the Montreal Canadiens’ torchbearer before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, died on Thursday May 28, 2026 at the age of 60.

His death was a suicide. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded just after 3 AM to a furniture showroom owned by Lemieux and his wife Deborah. He was 60 years old.

The Montreal Canadiens announced his death Thursday afternoon. The timing landed on the hockey world with the weight of everything it contained.

On Monday night, just four days before he died, Lemieux had been at the Bell Centre, carrying the torch into the arena in the pre-game ceremony for Game 3 between his former team and the Carolina Hurricanes, a game Montreal won in overtime.

Former teammate Chris Nilan was there and posted a photograph of the two of them together from that night.

He did not know it would be the last time. “You never know when you’re going to see someone for the last time,” Nilan wrote after the news broke. “Rest in Peace, Mon Ami.”

“Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community,” Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said in a statement. “He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions.”

The Career That Defined Playoff Hockey

Claude Lemieux was born in Buckingham, Quebec on July 16, 1965, a small paper mill city in the Outaouais region that has produced more than its share of hockey players but none more decorated than the one who grew up skating in its cold winters and eventually carried four Stanley Cup championships back to it in memory if not in person.

He broke into the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens in 1983. He was a rookie on the 1986 Canadiens team that won the Stanley Cup, a team widely considered one of the great Montreal teams of the modern era, and he scored 10 goals in the playoffs that year, more than any other player on the roster.

His playoff performance in his first championship season established the template for everything that would follow.

His career stretched across 21 NHL seasons and six franchises, Montreal, New Jersey, Colorado, Phoenix, Dallas and San Jose.

In 1,215 regular season games he scored 379 goals and accumulated 786 points, respectable numbers but not what defined him. What defined him was the playoffs. In 234 playoff games he scored 80 goals, a postseason scoring rate that ranks among the best in hockey history.

He played in those 234 playoff games because he kept winning, and he kept winning because he played the way he played in the biggest games that mattered most.

The Conn Smythe And The Night That Cemented His Legacy

The 1994-95 NHL season was shortened by a lockout to 48 games. The playoffs proceeded at full length.

Claude Lemieux led all scorers with 13 goals and was the defining player of the New Jersey Devils’ championship run, a team built around a neutral zone trap system and Lemieux’s ability to score the goals that traps need someone to score when they create opportunities.

The Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player of the playoffs, went to Lemieux by consensus.

It was the formal validation of what the hockey world had been observing for nearly a decade, that he was the best big-game player in the sport at making himself matter in the moments that counted most.

He won his third Cup with Colorado the following year, the 1996 Avalanche that had recently relocated from Quebec City and that won the franchise’s first championship in its first season in Denver.

He won his fourth with New Jersey in 2000, at 34 years old, on the team that had given him his second championship five years earlier. Four Cups with three different teams across 15 years of playoff hockey.

The Kris Draper Hit And The Rivalry It Created

No accounting of Claude Lemieux’s career is complete without acknowledging the most notorious moment in it.

In Game 6 of the 1996 Western Conference Finals, with Colorado on the verge of advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals, Lemieux hit Detroit Red Wings center Kris Draper from behind into the boards at Draper’s blind side.

The hit left Draper with a broken nose, a broken jaw, a broken cheekbone, a concussion and missing teeth. It was a brutal hit at the worst moment in a playoff series where tempers were already running high.

Lemieux was suspended for two games, which, because the series ended in Game 6, allowed him to return for the Stanley Cup Finals that Colorado won.

The suspension and the hit became the flashpoint for one of the most ferocious rivalries in hockey history.

The Detroit Red Wings, specifically players like Darren McCarty and others who felt protective of Draper, carried the grievance into the following seasons.

The 1997 playoff series between the same two teams included a brawl in the opening game that is still discussed as one of the defining moments of 1990s hockey violence.

Lemieux was not a popular player in the way that the most celebrated champions are popular.

He was feared, hated by opposing fans and opposing players, and thoroughly loved by the fans and teammates of every team that won because of him. The line between those two things was always clear in how he was described.

The Torchbearer And The Final Days

In December 2025, at a gathering celebrating the 30th anniversary of Colorado’s 1995 championship, Lemieux reflected on the experience of winning. “When it’s happening, when you’re in the middle of it, you don’t quite appreciate it as much as you should.”

He spoke at the same event about former teammate Chris Simon, who died in 2024 at 52. “We have to count our blessings, be grateful for the days that we have and enjoy and appreciate those times when we get together.”

In the 2025 Crave documentary series Toujours Canadiens, he talked about his four children and what he hoped for them beyond hockey. “Happiness. Being happy is not about winning the Stanley Cup.”

He was at the Bell Centre on Monday, carrying the torch into the arena where his legacy began. He was 60 years old and present for a playoff run by the team that gave him his first championship 40 years ago.

He looked like a man who was part of something, present in the building, holding the flame, connected to the history he helped make.

Four days later he was gone.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The Crisis Text Line is also available — text HOME to 741741. Help is available.