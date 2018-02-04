Former Mexican President Carlos Salinas reportedly trying to ‘save’ American cult leader who brands women

By Frank Parlato;

Sources tell Artvoice that Carlos Salinas, former president of Mexico, is intervening to protect Keith Raniere in Mexico and possibly the USA.

His son, Emiliano Salinas, is one of Raniere’s top lieutenants. Raniere ls under criminal investigation by the FBI.

Raniere recently fled from his longtime home in Albany, NY, to Monterrey Mexico. It is not known if he remains there.

Carlos Salinas

Recent actions by the elder Salinas suggest he is worried his son is going to be indicted, along with Raniere. This could cause serious consequences, not only for his son, but in the presidential election this summer. Until recently, Emiliano was considered a viable candidate for president.

Recent publicity tying Emiliano with Raniere, whose cult, NXIVM, hot-iron brands women on their pubic region with Raniere’s initials [K-R], killed his hopes of being a successful presidential candidate.

His father, Carlos Salinas is said to be the godfather of the dominant PRI party. In Mexico, godfather often means something akin to what it means in the Mafia. Carlos Salinas is rumored to have a murderous streak.





Emiliano Salinas [in green shirt] dances for his cult master, Keith Raniere for his birthday celebration.





A leading Mexican journalist [who I assisted as a source in a planned story in Mexico about Emiliano and Keith Raniere] told me I must keep secret his plans for the story which was to air in one of the largest media outlets in Mexico. If I told anyone, he said, he might be killed by Salinas.

If I named this journalist and what media outlet he represents, I think most readers would be astonished. It would almost be equivalent to Lester Holt saying “Keep my story secret until it is aired on national TV because Bill Clinton will kill me.”

This Mexican journalist explained, “If I can get the producers to air the story, once it is aired, Salinas won’t kill me since it will be too public and too obvious. But before it airs, if he can stop it, he will – any way he can.”

He was not joking. I recorded [as he did] our entire four hour interview. He is one of Mexico’s leading journalists and he literally fears for his life from Carlos Salinas.

The story never aired by the way.

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Keith Raniere was last seen in Monterrey Mexico. It is not known where he is now.

Keith Raniere is likely to be indicted for many crimes with long sentences attached to them. If he is arrested, the nature of those crimes will make bail unlikely. If convicted, he is likely to die in prison.

Of course, there is a chance Keith will NOT be indicted. Main Justice, the Washington DC headquarters of DOJ, might intervene for political reasons.

The FBI agents in NYC are handling the Raniere investigation. They are the same group who investigated Hillary Clinton. They sought her indictment but were overruled by Main Justice who did not want Hillary prosecuted. The FBI agents were dismayed. It’s no secret some threatened to quit. They gathered clear evidence, they said, of Hillary’s crimes but Main DOJ decided not to prosecute for political reasons.

Nobody is saying Keith [even with Bronfman money] has that kind of pull.











The fact that the Eastern District of NY DOJ [Brooklyn/Queens] is involved suggests this is not going away. Raniere’s headquarters was Albany [The Northern District of NY], which is said to be unable or uninterested in taking on Raniere.











But let’s not disregard Carlos Salinas. In Mexico, he is rumored to pull the strings for PRI, the dominant political party. Can he stop a Raniere arrest in Mexico? Almost certainly. Could he stop one in the USA?

Sources tell Frank Report he is intervening for his son, claiming to dictate what his son can and won’t do.

Sources tell me Carlos contacted some of the most powerful media outlets and told them what he expects to NOT be reported. Carlos is offering deals. Implicit in his offers is what may come if one does not accept. He is making offers that cannot be refused.

Maybe Carlos can save Raniere in the USA. Maybe he does not want to save him.

Maybe the FBI investigation has gone too far. Reports from sources make it clear the FBI is making a thorough investigation. It has broadened beyond simple coercion of DOS women.

Everyone in the inner circle of NXIVM knows the kind of crimes Keith [and they] committed. It was no secret.

Could Salinas make a deal to save Emiliano?

The easiest way for Carlos Salinas to save his son, Emiliano, may be to have his son provide evidence to be used to convict Raniere, something I expect will happen sooner or later. Emiliano committed many crimes for Raniere and his name is on documents to prove it.

For now, Carlos is acting friendly toward Raniere. Carlos being friendly, however, does not mean Raniere is safe. Carlos has a high turnover in friends. Sometimes, he meets a guy, then never sees him again.

For Raniere, if he cannot avoid indictment, he may try to avoid arrest. If he can hide and not be found – or if he goes to a country that will not extradite him back to the U.S. – he may avoid arrest.

He has little to lose, for once arrested, he is likely to be locked up until trial. He may lose at trial and quite possibly remain in prison until he dies.

Carlos might help Raniere disappear. He might even help Raniere die – suddenly. In Mexico, deaths can be arranged and deaths can also be faked.

Carlos could help Raniere buy entry into a country that will not extradite him.

But what about Emiliano?

Anyway you look at it, Emiliano’s problems are serious and tied to his association with Raniere.

And the problem is not in Mexico where Carlos Salinas can fix almost anything. Raniere is a serious problem for the Salinas family.

While Emiliano may be brainwashed and stupidly unaware, Carlos isn’t, and that may be why he is suddenly taking action.

Carlos is now active in the world of Raniere. And Carlos, being who he is, may wind up being Raniere’s best friend, or maybe a little more likely, his worst enemy.