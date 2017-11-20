FREE TICKETS – FRI NOV 24 – PETER AND WILL ANDERSON TRIO at Pausa

We have a very limited number of tickets to give away for this show. It’s first come, first serve. If you’d like a pair of tickets text 716 868-5230.





Peter and Will Anderson Trio featuring Felix Lemerle on guitar

JazzBuffalo is bringing twin-brothers Peter and Will Anderson to Pausa Art House. I first heard them last year on Garrison Keilor’s Prarie Home Companion and was fascinated by their symbiotic interplay between the clarinet and saxophone. Maybe that seamless musical closeness is a family thing like the Andrews Sisters, Jackson Five, The Osmonds, only with reed instruments. In any case, these are two of the most extraordinary jazz performers in music today and although they write their own music they’re really known for their unique renditions of classic jazz songs. In interviews, they’ve said they love playing jazz because besides their love of the music they like the fact it’s not very popular, or at least not as it once was. This seems to have given them a mission beyond just performing.

“It’s always a big goal of ours to introduce jazz to people who wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to it,” said Will Anderson, “and that especially applies to the younger generations. In my opinion, I think that one of the difficult parts is that a lot of young talented minds aren’t exposed to this music as much as they should be.” They’re jazz evangelists.

Julliard School graduates, Peter and Will have performed with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Village Vanguard Orchestra, Jimmy Heath Big Band, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D’Rivera, Kenny Barron, Bob Wilber, Albert “Tootie” Heath, live and are featured on the 2014 Grammy Winning Soundrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks.

Concert at 8 pm. Admission: $10 / $15. Tickets at EventBrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jazzbuffalo-presents-the-peter-and-will-anderson-trio-with-felix-lemerle-tickets-37664713171?aff=es2

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