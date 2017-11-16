2 PAIR FREE TICKETS to MAINLAND/w The WRECKS at Leopard Lounge SAT NOV 18

LA band The Wrecks

The publicist of Mainland offered us two pairs of tickets to give away. We’re not running any kind of contest. The first people to ask get the tickets. All we ask is that you go to the show. For tickets email editorial@artvoice with FREE TICKETS in the subject line.

Coming out of the same school of music as The Cure, Depeche Mode and New Order––Mainland is an up and coming Brooklyn band who are embarking on an East Coast tour. Also on the bill are indie rockers The Wrecks out Los Angeles who have said they are heavily influenced byThe Killers, Cage the Elephant, and Vampire Weekend.







