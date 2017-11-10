FRI & SAT NOV 17 -18- JAZZBUFFALO PRESENTS CUBAN JAZZ STARS FOR “EL COCO” CD RELEASE at Pausa

For two nights, listen to international Cuban and Latin Jazz stars as they celebrate the release of a new CD entitled “El Coco”. “El Coco” is Michel Ferrré and Vladimir Espinosa’s latest CD production of originals and Cuban classics in collaboration with Lázara Martínez, Armando Arce (Pututui), Jeff Hofmann, Edward Magdariaga, Hansel Herrera, among many others. “El Coco” translate to mean The Coconut.

Cuban born Michel Ferré is a classical and jazz trained pianist. His musical inspiration ranges from Bach, Chopin, through Keith Jarrett, The Doors, the Beatles, Bjork, Emiliano Salvador, and Sun Ra.

Cuban born Vladimir Espinosa is a musician, actor, and choreographer. His specialties include Latin and Afro-Cuban music, contemporary Latin and Afro-Cuban Folkloric Dance, and traditional African Diaspora rhythms.

Cuban born Lázara Martinez began her violin studies in Havana at the age of 8. After receiving her Honor Diploma from the Amadeo Roldan Conservatory, she emigrated to the Dominican Republic where she was a member of the National Symphony in Santo Domingo. Three years later, she returned to Cuba to perform with the National Symphonic Orchestra of Cuba in Havana, and as soloist with the Camerata Romeu. Since 2006 Lázara has been a member of the Slee Sinfonietta, a substitute violinist with the BPO and has had numerous appearances with other local groups in the area.

Cuban-born Armando Arce is a world-renowned drummer and percussionist. Having played throughout the world, he currently travels between Miami and New York City performing in festivals and clubs such as Blue Note in New York City. Most recently, as a member of Arturo Sandovol’s Latin Jazz ensembles and orchestras.

RiShon Odel is perhaps one of the most creative talents in this era; he currently tours with 3x-time Grammy-Nominated Saxophonist NAJEE whose last 3 singles have ridden the Billboard Top 10 in two categories, Smooth Jazz and R&B.

The “El Coco” project included notable Cuban and Latin Jazz stars. Personnel for the CD included:

Michel Ferré – piano, Rhodes, synthesizers, programming, bass, percussion, background vocals

Vladimir Espinosa – congas, djembe, didgeridoo, chequeré, bombo leguero, minor percussion, lead vocals, background vocals.

Lázara Martínez – violin, background vocals

Jeff Hofmann – upright bass

Edward Magdariaga – electric bass

Armando Arce – cajón , paila, minor percussion

Danilo Arroyo – minor percussion

Gabriela Teran – background vocals

Atiba Rorie – conga , background vocals

Bradley Simmons – conga , background vocals

Hansel Herrera Dechapelles – trumpet

The concerts get underway at 8 pm each evening. Tickets and reserved seating are available on Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.com).