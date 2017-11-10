TUE NOV 14 -CHASTITY BROWN at 9th Ward

You may remember Minneapolis based Chastity Brown was in Buffalo last year to play at Ani DiFranco’s get-out-the-vote Babefest. Beyond being a gifted musician, Brown is an articulate activist for both the gay community and for people of color. Her music is a unique blend of her influences, bluegrass, soul, and alt-rock. Her thinking is influenced by her continuous scholarly explorations.

On tour now in support of her new album Silhouette of Sirens, Brown told Out Magazine:

“At that time of writing the album, I had already devoured every novel of James Baldwin’s and moved onto his essays. What I love about James Baldwin is that he’s so plain spoken and so profound. He had such grace, and was so gay, and was so academic. He was so himself. He just seemed to embody who the fuck he was. He’s influenced my work so much, that type of honesty and vulnerability. Something about that is really brave to me, and something about that is really sexy.”



