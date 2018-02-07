FRIDAY FEBRUARY 16 -Andrew Collins Trio @ 189 Public House

The 189 Public House supports a plethora of musical genres – including Folk, Bluegrass, Blues, Celtic, and Jazz – With the Andrew Collins Trio, you’ll hear all those musical influences all in one evening. Collins is a 5x JUNO (Canada’s Grammy) nominee/7x Canadian Folk Music Award winner. On Fri Feb 16, 8:30pm, this mandolin maestro will be joined by string master Mike Mezzatesta, and in-the-pocket bassist James McEleney who also holds it down on harmony vocals.

The many genres the group nails is matched only by the dizzying number of instruments on stage. “We overcompensate being a small band by playing a lot of instruments,” Collins said. Audiences will hear a seamless swap of mandolin, violin, guitar, bass, and the less commonly used mandocello and mandola, alongside great singing, banter, and jokes. Andrew adds, “ we play at least one Roger Miller song a night, some jazz, classical music, a bunch of original songs, traditional bluegrass, Celtic music, and a little bit of honky tonk, some swing music – we really like to keep things hopping”.

Regarding all the awards, nominations, and the strong connection with his followers, Collins said “we’re so grateful it [our music] resonates with our fans and award juries. We work really hard at music but it’s also just about pure joy—I think that’s what folks pick up on – not just in our recordings but our live shows.”





There is no cover for this performance. More info is at www.oneeightynine.com , 189 Main St, East Aurora, 716-652-8189.





www.andrewcollinstrio.com