Lecture on The Death of Fossil Fuels

Join us this Sunday, Feb. 18th, for “The Death of Fossil Fuels:” [4-6 p.m. + potluck, at RS Environmental Sanctuary/Cottage, 3449 West River Road, Grand Island, NY 14072.

Although the world remains heavily dependent on oil, coal and natural gas—which today supply around 80 percent of our primary energy needs—the industry is rapidly crumbling. In just two decades, the total value of the energy being produced via fossil fuel extraction has plummeted by more than half. How will the rapid decline of the giant fossil fuel industry impact the global economy?