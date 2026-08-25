Garmin Fenix 9 Starts At $999 Features And Goes On Sale August 28th

Garmin officially unveiled the Fenix 9 at its Play Harder live event Tuesday morning, the next generation of its flagship outdoor and multisport watch series, arriving alongside the Fenix 9 Pro in a simultaneous launch that breaks from the staggered release pattern of the Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro.

The Fenix 9 starts at $999.99, matching the Fenix 8's entry point, and comes in an enormous lineup of configurations.

By TechRadar's count, there are at least 16 versions across three sizes (43mm, 47mm and 51mm), three models (base, Pro and Pro InReach) and two display technologies (AMOLED and Solar/MIP).

The Pro InReach adds Garmin's satellite communication network for off-grid messaging, a feature that makes it the most capable backcountry option in the lineup. Solar is only available on Pro models.

The AMOLED variants top out at 3,000-nit peak brightness, a significant jump designed to combat screen glare for outdoor athletes. The most expensive configurations run to approximately $1,499 in titanium with sapphire crystal.

The feature set includes improved GPS accuracy, a refined processor for faster map rendering, extended battery life through Garmin's solar charging technology, advanced health tracking and enhanced navigation tools. Availability begins August 28.

The Fenix 9 arrives about two years after the Fenix 8, in line with Garmin's typical major-generation cadence. The company also launched the Garmin Cirqa screenless smart band last month for $199, a different direction for a different kind of user. The Fenix 9 is for everyone else.