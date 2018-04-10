SUBJECT: Gentrification: Exploring Solutions

DATE: Wednesday, April 25, 2018

TIME: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; registration at 5:00 p.m.

PLACE: Buffalo & Erie County Central Library Auditorium

PROGRAM: Expert speaker and panel discussion

Expert speaker and panelists will move the discussion beyond the problems, and begin to consider answers

Gentrification is a growing challenge across the country. But solutions appropriate for mega-cities may not be right for mid-size communities like Buffalo. What might work here?

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara will advance discussion of this important issue with a presentation and panel titled Gentrification: Exploring Solutions. The free program will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, in the auditorium of the Buffalo & Erie County Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203. Attendees should use the Clinton Street entrance.

J. Rosie Tighe, Ph.D., associate professor of urban policy and planning at Cleveland State University, will be the featured speaker. Dr. Tighe concentrates her work on affordable housing, social justice and equitable development as she seeks ways to bridge the gap between research and practice.

Her presentation will be followed by a panel discussion including Veronica Hemphill-Nichols, founder of the Fruit Belt McCarley Gardens Housing Task Force; Sam Magavern, executive director of Partnership for the Public Good; Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill Community Development Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA; and Dennis M. Penman, owner of Penman Development Partners.

Featured speaker, Dr. J. Rosie Tighe

Dr. Tighe was previously an assistant professor at Appalachian State University. She holds a PhD in community and regional planning from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in urban and environmental policy and planning from Tufts University. She has published research on affordable housing, gentrification, segregation and “shrinking” cities, and was co-editor of The Affordable Housing Reader and the forthcoming Legacies of Legacy Cities.

Ms. Hemphill-Nichols’ work focuses on protecting disenfranchised communities. She has held various leadership positions as a block club captain, president of the Fruit Belt Homeowners and Tenant Council/Neighborhood Advisory Council, and Housing Court liaison.

Mr. Magavern teaches at the Cornell University ILR School and the University at Buffalo School of Law. A graduate of Harvard University and the UCLA Law School, he serves as an attorney for the City of Buffalo Living Wage Commission, an Open Buffalo Advisory Board member, and a Niagara River Greenway Commissioner. His publications range from scholarly articles to comic books, including non-fiction, a novel, a movie and a book of poetry. His radio show, the Public Good, airs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on WUFO 96.5 FM.

Ms. Milliones, a national presenter and thought leader in urban revitalization, advocates for and utilizes intentional planning and development practices. Her work centers on establishing a different approach to urban-core redevelopment and its impact on low-moderate income residents, communities of color and cities. Most recently, she successfully led negotiation of a community benefits agreement with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins to assure equitable development for a historic tract of land in the heart of fast-growing Pittsburgh.

Mr. Penman has been extensively involved in the development of federally assisted multi-family housing and HUD Section 8 family and elderly housing projects. His Pratt Willert Development received a national Award for Excellence from the Urban Land Institute. Currently he is vice chairman of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC) and president of the Buffalo Economic Renaissance Corporation (BERC). His company specializes in economic development, neighborhood revitalization and affordable housing.

The library is accessible by Metro Rail and multiple bus lines, and bicycle racks are available at the Washington Street entrance. Street parking is free after 5:00 p.m. and there are paid lots nearby.

Reservations are requested for this program, which is free and open to the public. To reserve, sign up at the League website, www.lwvbn.org, or call the League office at 716-986-4898.



The League of Women Voters is a good government organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports political parties or candidates. Membership in the League is open to men and women of all ages. With more than 90 years of experience and 800 local and state affiliates, the League is one of America’s most trusted grassroots organizations.