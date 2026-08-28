Gladys Knight Makes A Major Career Announcement

Gladys Knight posted a statement to Instagram Thursday night announcing she is stepping back from the stage, not retiring outright but "easing into fewer performances" as she transitions into what she called the next stage of her career and life.

"After much soul searching I've decided that I will be easing into fewer performances while focusing on transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward," she wrote. "I'll be spending more time on projects with my husband and visiting with my grandbabies and am looking forward to this new era."

The announcement comes after multiple performances this year raised concerns. At a July 25 show at the Hollywood Bowl with Smokey Robinson, Knight was described by reviewers as relying heavily on backup singers who took lead parts on multiple songs, and she turned her back to the crowd and walked toward the exit during Midnight Train to Georgia before returning.

An April show in Las Vegas was described as more troubling. TMZ reported Thursday that tour staff became concerned she was showing symptoms of dementia following the Vegas date.

Her husband and manager William McDowell told TMZ she has not been diagnosed with dementia but that she will be evaluated by doctors. "No one is ever gonna make me say 'My wife is well,'" he said, "but all she wants to do is sing."

Knight started performing at age seven. She has been on stages for 75 years. She called the announcement a chance to thank her fans for "making a little girl's dream come true."