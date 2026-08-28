Glenn Close Worries Fans With An Emotional Montana Video

Glenn Close, 79, posted a video to Instagram Tuesday night from outside her home in Bozeman, Montana that sent fans into a quiet panic.

She appeared without makeup, wearing her late mother Bettine's plaid shirt, speaking softly to the camera in a voice that sounded tired and emotional. "Hi everyone. I'm home, calming down. Wearing my mama's shirt. Letting the wind blow through my white hair and watching the sun go down. I feel blessed. Hi to you all. Bye."

She had just come off a stretch of filming All's Fair, the Hulu legal drama she stars in alongside Kim Kardashian, in Los Angeles. The combination of the no-makeup appearance, the quiet delivery and the final "Bye" sent comment sections into concern. Fans left prayers and condolences assuming something was wrong.

On Wednesday she clarified in the best way possible, with three cheerful makeup-free selfies against the Montana forest landscape with "Good Day Sunshine" by The Beatles playing over them.

"I am home to rest, regroup and fill my cup back up," she wrote. "My wonderful friend once told me that you don't face the world with an empty cup, you face it with the overflow." She added a joke about aging: "What gets bigger as you get older? Your nose, your chin and your ears!"

The good news that arrived this week alongside the Instagram moment: the Academy announced Close will receive an honorary Oscar at the 17th Governors Awards in November alongside Ridley Scott. The eight-time nominee, the most nominations without a win in Academy history, will finally have one.