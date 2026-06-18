Grand Jury Rejects Felony Case Against Ex-DA John Flynn’s Accuser

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The felony case against Ryan Flynn is gone. The grand jury would not indict him.

What is left is one misdemeanor. False reporting.

Flynn is the man who accused his cousin, John Flynn, of sexually abusing him when he was a child. John Flynn is the former Erie County district attorney. He is now the supervisor of the Town of Tonawanda.

Ryan Flynn, 32, is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Tuesday.

Prosecutors sought felony charges for criminal contempt and aggravated harassment against him. The grand jury refused to return a true bill for a felony.

The remaining misdemeanor stems from a phone call. In April 2025, Ryan Flynn called the Tonawanda police and requested a wellness check on his cousin, John Flynn.

Ryan said John was using cocaine. He said John had become suicidal.

John Flynn denied it.

He called the wellness check harassment.

Five days later, on April 10, 2025, Ryan was charged with false reporting.

The felony charges had centered on an anonymous social-media post that prosecutors said Ryan made, which placed John Flynn's wife in fear.

The grand jury was not persuaded.

Ryan said the post was not his. He said the account kept appearing after he was in jail. By then he had no internet access.

Ryan Flynn, from jail, asked to testify. He served a cross-grand-jury notice.

Then he went into the grand jury room and spoke for hours.

After hearing him, the panel declined to indict him on the felony charge tied to the anonymous social media post.

Ryan Flynn accused his cousin, political powerhouse John Flynn of sexually abusing him when he was a child and shortly thereafter he found himself in custody.

Held Without a Felony

Flynn has been held on roughly $100,000 bail since his October 2025 arrest. In a June 15 call, he said he had spent about 240 days in Erie County custody, plus two weeks in Niagara County on the same charge.

Under New York's bail law, non-qualifying misdemeanors such as false reporting generally do not support cash bail or remand, raising questions about whether he will be released at arraignment.

In September 2025, Erie County forensic evaluators found Flynn incompetent to proceed. They characterized his belief that John Flynn was using the legal system against him as persecutory thinking.

Later, according to Ryan, the same county evaluators found him competent. The judge who initially jailed him, J. Mark Gruber, has since recused himself.

The Pigeon Precedent

Steve Pigeon

Was Steve Pigeon falsely accused?

The case has drawn scrutiny because of John Flynn's record as district attorney.

In December 2021, Flynn charged former Erie County Democratic Party chairman G. Steven Pigeon, Flynn's longtime political nemesis, with predatory sexual assault, a class A felony.

If convicted, Pigeon could have faced life in prison.

The charge rested on one alleged incident. There was no DNA. There were no corroborating witnesses. There had been no outcry for years.

The accuser was a teenager with serious mental-health issues. John Flynn brought a class A felony against his political foe anyway.

At a news conference, Flynn said he believed the accuser and did not need corroborating evidence. "This is big boy stuff here," he said. "This is rape."

After more than a dozen stories in this publication showed the flaws in the case, Flynn changed course. He had sought a life sentence for Pigeon.

Then came the plea offer. A reduced count of first-degree sexual abuse, where he would serve eight months in county jail and no probation.

Pigeon, choosing between risking trial and life in prison, took the safer plea deal while maintaining his innocence.

Pigeon declined at sentencing to admit wrongdoing. Critics of Flynn called it a classic case of a coercive plea deal in a case that never should have been brought in the first place.

The Rule Comes Back

Erie County DA John Flynn

Former DA John Flynn, now appointed Town of Tonawanda Supervisor.

Ironically, Ryan Flynn also made an allegation of sexual abuse. This time, the accuser was not publicly embraced. He was prosecuted.

When John Flynn was a prosecutor, he said an accuser did not need corroboration. When John Flynn became the accused, his own accuser ended up in jail.

Ryan alleges that John, who is more than 20 years older, abused him during visits to his father's South Buffalo home when Ryan was a child, more than two decades ago.

The allegations remain unproven and contested. John Flynn has not been charged.

Under New York law in effect at the time, the criminal statute of limitations for most such offenses would likely have expired before the 2019 reforms that extended those deadlines.

Ryan Flynn has claimed his jailing was a deliberate effort to silence him and clear his cousin's path back into public office.

He contends he was declared incompetent, held without bail, and locked up on the strength of a screenshot with no forensic evidence tying it to him — all while John Flynn was being positioned for, and then appointed to, the Tonawanda town supervisor's seat in May 2026.

Now that the grand jury has reduced the case to a single misdemeanor, Ryan argues there is no longer any lawful basis to hold him, and that the timing is telling: with John's new political appointment secured, he says, the pressure to keep him quiet and in custody has eased.

However, John Flynn must still face voters in the November 2026 special election and any subsequent election, leaving the cousin who accused him as a continuing complication.

The Question That Remains

Somewhere between the courthouse and the town hall, there is still a question. It is not only a legal question.

But a human one.

Was Ryan Flynn jailed because justice required it? Or because he was inconvenient?

He was the cousin with the story, the man saying something brutal about a man who wanted public office. Voters in Tonawanda might hear it, remember it, and decide they did not want that kind of question following their new supervisor into office.

That is what remains now. Not the felony. But a misdemeanor, and of course, the question.



