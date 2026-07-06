Kerr Kriisa Arrested By The FBI On Fraud Charges

Kerr Kriisa, the 25-year-old Estonian guard who spent six seasons in college basketball across four programs and was days away from beginning his professional career in Estonia, was arrested by FBI agents on the evening of July 3 in Lexington, Kentucky and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center pending extradition to West Virginia.

The allegations involve a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme connected to his time with the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 2023-24 season.

No further details about the specific charges have been publicly released. His bail has not been set. A court hearing in West Virginia is scheduled for next week.

Kriisa had just been announced as a participant for La Familia, Kentucky's alumni team competing in The Basketball Tournament, and had separately signed with Estonian champions University of Tartu ahead of a planned professional career at home.

La Familia removed him from the roster immediately. "We're aware of the allegations regarding Kerr Kriisa," the team posted on X. "Kerr will not be competing with La Familia during the TBT Tournament."

Kriisa averaged 11 points per game at West Virginia in 2023-24, his best college season statistically, though he also served a nine-game suspension that year for receiving impermissible benefits during his time at Arizona.

He transferred to Kentucky the following season, played nine games before a foot injury ended his year, then finished his college career at Cincinnati in 2026.

The specific nature of the alleged fraud, who else may be involved and what evidence the FBI has assembled have not been publicly detailed.

Kriisa has not commented publicly. He has not been convicted of any crime.