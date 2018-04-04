Great New Book by Elizabeth Licata on Things To Do In Buffalo

Something has been missing in Buffalo for a long time. There is no Lonely Planet Buffalo tour guide, or Frommer’s Buffalo, or Fodor’s Essential Buffalo tour book, or a Rick Stevens guide or anything else about Buffalo by any of the well known tour guide publishers.

This week Spree Magazine editor Elizabeth Licata filled in that missing puzzle piece with her just published book “100 Things To Do In Buffalo Before You Die.” Licata’s book doesn’t have many of the traditional elements of standard guides like directions to the airport, local hotels, transportation info for taxis, buses and trains, emergency service numbers, etc. That info is easily obtainable elsewhere.

What “100 Things To Do In Buffalo Before You Die” offers is a dense collection of great places to visit, places to eat and drink, where to find the best live music, where to shop, and more. It’s highly likely Licata has personally done everything in her book so you can trust this book is knowledgeable advice from a veteran of all things local. You can bet Talty’s Tavern on South Park or Bye’s Popcorn in Olcott wouldn’t appear in anyone else’s tour book.

ELIZABETH LICATA WILL BE AT A BOOK SIGNING AT THE BURCHFIELD-PENNY ART MUSEUM ON FRIDAY, APRIL 13

What: Book signing for 100 Things to Do in Buffalo Before You Die

When: Friday, April 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Burchfield-Penney Art Museum, 1300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo NY 14222

Admission: Free and open to the public

Contact: (716) 878-6011, burchfld@buffalostate.edu