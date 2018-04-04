Alicia G Releases New Single

LOS ANGELES, Calif. Pop singer and hip hop/rap artist Alicia G is debuting her new single “Do It” in tandem with the launch of a new online store featuring Alicia G merchandise.

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“As the first single of the New Year, I wanted to send a positive message about not wasting time and just pursuing your dreams,” Alicia G said. “I love the fact as an artist I can use music to send a positive message to everyone and encourage them to use their talents to achieve their goals, no matter how difficult they may be and that’s what ‘Do It’ is about! Don’t just think about pursuing your dreams, just do it!”

Producing the single is Andrew Lane who is known for his work with Gwen Stefani and Backstreet Boys.

To see the music video, click https://youtu.be/-OlM8CT4zI8.

To download the new single “Do It” visit iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/do-it-single/1348409823, Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/2xQNCPNASLDWEMtC0feIyi?si=ZIeAtr6hRlCY8m0byqvFDA, and Google Play, https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Alicia_G_Do_It?id=Bmpelzx2grim5ojjsm2bp57txze.

Fans of Alicia G can purchase Alicia G merchandise at the Official Alicia G store: www.createphotocalendars.com/Shop/officialaliciagworldshop.

With t-shirts, hoodies and more, the new store will sell official signature Alicia G merchandise featuring the pop/hip hop singer’s likeness and logo.

Alicia first became known as a teenager when she appeared in the ABC’s reality series “Wife Swap” in 2008.

Last year Alicia G had pop and hip hop hits “Pretty Girl”, “Reality TV” and “Ca$h & Nap” .

To read more about Alicia G, visit www.AliciaGWorld.com or follow her on Instagram at www.instagram.com/aliciagworld/ or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AliciaGWorld.