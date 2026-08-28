GTA 6 Has A New Trailer

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look premiered exclusively on Netflix Thursday August 27 at 3 PM Eastern, a 27-minute showcase of in-game footage captured on PlayStation 5 that gave the world its first official look at GTA 6 gameplay after 13 years of development and a week of unauthorized leaks that Rockstar said broke their team's hearts.

The footage is stunning. Jason and Lucia, the game's dual protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde relationship, are shown navigating a drug deal gone wrong in Vice City's state of Leonida, getting into a shootout, preparing for missions in Lucia's apartment and moving through a world that may genuinely be the most visually detailed ever put in a video game.





Players can switch between Jason and Lucia on the fly. Both characters can be customized with hats, sunglasses and face coverings from a wheel similar to the weapon selector.

If a player spends three days on the run from police, their character's appearance starts to show the wear. An in-game social media platform called Lifeinvader lets players make things go viral inside the game, a detail fans had theorized about for years.

The gameplay then became available on Rockstar's YouTube channel six hours after the Netflix premiere.

Pre-orders for GTA 6 went live simultaneously. GTA 6 launches November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. No PC release date has been announced.