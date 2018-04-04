HANY Parents To Chancellor Carranza: Say Yes To State Tests

NEW YORK, NY – Parent members of the High Achievement New York (HANY) coalition called on New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza to support the Grade 3-8 English Language Arts and math assessments by encouraging all NYC parents to have their children participate in this year’s tests.

In a letter to Chancellor Carranza (attached), a group of 32 parents said:

“The assessments are an important check-up on the most important aspects of our children’s education. Measuring the proficiency of students against objective academic standards helps us, as parents, meet our ultimate goal: making sure our kids are prepared for success in the next steps of their lives…Strong support from education leaders like yourself will help us continue this momentum and, ultimately, close achievement gaps in New York City and across the state.”

Full letter can be read online and below:

April 3, 2018

Richard Carranza

New York City Schools Chancellor

Tweed Courthouse

52 Chambers Street

New York, NY 10007

Dear Chancellor Carranza:

As New York City parents, we are writing to request your strong and public support for all New York City parents to have their children participate in this year’s state English Language Arts and math assessments on April 11th and May 1st.

The assessments are an important check-up on the most important aspects of our children’s education. Measuring the proficiency of students against objective academic standards helps us, as parents, meet our ultimate goal: making sure our kids are prepared for success in the next steps of their lives.

The combination of high academic standards together with the aligned assessments provides a clear way for teachers to measure student progress across the state – helping educators not only understand what students have and have not grasped, but also ensuring that classroom time is focused on closing those gaps. This is especially important for children of color in low-income communities, who have faced achievement and funding gaps for decades.

As you are new to New York, it is important that you understand that the state’s plan is critical for our shared accountability. For too long, children were allowed to slip through the cracks of our school system and parents had limited means to measure and prevent that inequity. That’s why shared assessments, taken by ALL New York students, are so important.

The state has done a good job listening to parents and working to resolve their concerns, specifically leading to greater participation of New York educators in the question writing process and the reduction of the amount of overall testing time. Strong support from education leaders like yourself will help us continue this momentum and, ultimately, close achievement gaps in New York City and across the state.

Congratulations on your new position and we wish you the utmost success. All of us look forward to working with you to strengthen classroom instruction and help every child – no matter where they grow up – have an equal shot at a great education.

Sincerely,

Pamela Rivers, Parent, The Bronx

Lashana Pickett, Parent, The Bronx

Wendy Marin, Parent, The Bronx

Gloria Alfinez, Parent, The Bronx

Arlene Rosado, Parent, The Bronx

Devon Winston, Parent, The Bronx

Krystal Winston, Parent, The Bronx

Yadil Martinez, Parent, The Bronx

Bernardo Perez, Parent, The Bronx

Monique Thomas, Parent, Staten Island

Ayesha Gaillard, Parent, Harlem

Sheena Chiazor, Parent, Flatbush

Hollis Barclay, Parent, Bedford-Stuyvesant

Hyacinth Meade, Parent, Crown Heights

Zandra Thomas, Parent, Bedford-Stuyvesant

Veronica Marshall Thomas, Parent, Crown Heights

Monelle Burton-Birkett, Parent, Crown Heights

Zulika Bumpus, Parent, Crown Heights

Cris Sackey, Parent, Brooklyn

Kianna Talley, Parent, Brooklyn

Patrick Cabiness, Parent, Fort Greene

Samantha Newton, Parent, Fort Greene

Shareka Jones, Parent, Crown Heights

Jean Holybrice, Parent, Fort Greene

Veronica Washington, Parent, Fort Greene

Ruth Washington, Parent, Fort Greene

Deyanira Aguilera, Parent, Bushwick

Beatriz Ledesma, Parent, Bushwick

Yolanda Sanchez , Parent, Bushwick

Kristian Anderson-Swindell, Parent, Brownsville

Parris Frasier, Parent, Jamaica

Crystal Lee-McJunkin, Parent, Jamaica

ABOUT HIGH ACHIEVEMENT NEW YORK

High Achievement New York provides New York parents, teachers, business and community leaders with an organized platform to support college and career ready standards and promote more equitable outcomes for all New York State children. To ensure educational fairness statewide, HANY provides community and educator driven solutions to issues that arise as higher standards and aligned assessments are implemented into local schools.

Coalition members include: Albany Colonie Chamber of Commerce, America Achieves, America Achieves New York Educator Voice Fellowship, American Association of University Women – New York, Association for a Better New York, Bethlehem Parents for Excellence, Buffalo ReformEd, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Buffalo Urban League, Business Council of New York State, Business Council of Westchester, Center for American Progress, Committee for Hispanic Families and Children, Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, Council For a Strong America, District Parent Coordinating Council of Buffalo, The Education Trust – New York, Educators 4 Excellence, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, The Hispanic Federation, Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier, National Council of La Raza, New York Campaign for Achievement Now, New York Urban League, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, Partnership for Inner-City Education, Parent Power Project-Rochester, Printing Industries Alliance, StudentsFirstNY, Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, Urban League of Rochester, and Urban League of Westchester.

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